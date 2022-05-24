New Amsterdam Season 4 Finale Sneak Peek: Max and Helen's Wedding Plans Are Put in Jeopardy

Watch : New Amsterdam Season Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek

The cast of New Amsterdam is in for a stormy season finale.

Happy couple Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Dr. Max Goodwin's (Ryan Eggold) pre-wedding travel plans are put in jeopardy in the NBC medical drama's season four finale, and E! News has your exclsuive sneak peek at the May 24 episode.

Chatting on the phone with her fiancé, Helen worries that she's under-packed for her trip back to the U.S. from London, given that she was easily able to close her suitcase.

"Well, who says you need clothes?" Max teases as he prepares for his own trip to Connecticut to pick up his daughter Luna for their big day.

"I just spoke to the fine folks at the botanical garden, and they are ready for an intimate ceremony with our closest friends," he tells Helen about their upcoming nuptials. "And they even threw in some exotic flowers for free."

After mentioning that his daughter plans on donning her "big girl princess dress" for the ceremony, Max asks Helen for her flight number to keep track of arrival.