Watch a Temptation Island Contestant Get Emotional Before Proposing in Season Finale Sneak Peek

One couple is about to get engaged in E! News' exclusive preview of Temptation Island's season four finale. Watch to see which cast member gets emotional before popping the question.

By Brett Malec May 24, 2022 5:00 PM
It looks like temptation only made this couple's relationship stronger.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the Temptation Island season four finale and fans will likely see Luke Wechselberger popping the question to girlfriend Iris Jardiel.

"I originally came here because I needed to prove to Iris I wouldn't cheat on her and we could build stronger trust, but I realized the journey was a lot more about me," Luke admits in the preview.

Cut to a flashback of a teary-eyed Luke explaining that a lot of his issues stem from "how broken up" his family was.

"It was at that point when I realized I need to stop lying to myself," he adds. "So I started digging deeper into my own heart and I realized there's some unlocking I need to do."

Preparing for the couple's final bonfire in the season finale, where they will decide their fates together, Luke pulls out a diamond engagement ring.

He adds, "I'm nervous that she is going to move on before she gets to experience the person that I have become. Iris may not think that we're ready to take that next step, but I am not holding back anymore. I made that mistake in the past being afraid to commit and right now I am ready to commit to Iris."

Don't miss the Wednesday, May 25, episode of Temptation Island at 9 p.m. on USA to see it all go down! And watch the season four reunion right after at 10 p.m.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

