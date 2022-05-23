Christina Perri Is Pregnant Nearly 2 Years After Losing Baby Girl

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Christina Perri's family is joyously growing.

The "Jar of Hearts" singer announced that she's expecting a baby with husband Paul Costabile, two years after the tragic loss of her newborn daughter Rosie.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram on May 23, the couple's 4-year-old daughter Carmella opens up a present that's tied with a pink bow. Inside are sonogram photos of her unborn sibling.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited," Christina captioned the clip. "We've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying every day to choose joy."

Later in the video, the beaming mom and dad join their daughter, who is showered with confetti, and Carmella adorably kisses her mom's growing baby bump.

Christina, 35, and Paul, TKAGE, tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed their daughter one month later. In January 2020, Christina announced that she had suffered a painful miscarriage 11 weeks into her second pregnancy.