Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Breastfeeds Her and Jason Statham’s Baby Girl in Rare Selfies

Watch : Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a supermodel and a supermom.

The former Victoria's Secret model shared a glimpse into her recent French getaway to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with fiancé Jason Statham and their 3-month-old daughter Isabella. In a carousel of pictures posted to Instagram on May 23, Rosie was pictured breastfeeding her newborn while posing for a selfie in a hotel robe. Another photo showed the Transporter actor carrying the baby in a car seat on an airport runway.

The couple—who got engaged in 2016—welcomed Isabella on Feb. 2 and are also parents to 4-year-old son Jack. Though Rosie has shared a few pictures of their children on social media, she has tried to keep them out of the limelight by not posting images their full faces.

During a December appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube series "Who's In My Bathroom?," the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress shared her best advice on motherhood.