Ellen DeGeneres May Have Just Revealed the Sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Debuts GOLDEN Baby Bump at "Don't Look Up" Premiere

It's a…boy?

Ellen DeGeneres might have accidentally spilled the beans that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are the proud parents to a son.

Jennifer, 31, called in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 23, and Ellen, 64, referred to the newborn as "him" while the two chatted. The actress is one of the final guests prior to the finale of the long-standing talk show.

"People don't know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago," Ellen said. "Now I live next door to you, and I'm looking at you living in my house with a brand-new baby."

The talk-show host couldn't help but praise Jennifer's motherhood skills. She said, "By the way," Ellen said, "I do hear you sometimes talking to him. … I can hear you go, ‘I know!' It's so sweet."

The Don't Look Up star and Cooke tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their first baby together earlier this year. They have not revealed the newborn's name or sex.