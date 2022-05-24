This Is Us' Jon Huertas Teases What Fans Can Expect From the Series Finale

Watch : Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us

Don't expect a controversial ending for This Is Us.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, This Is Us star Jon Huertas, who played Mandy Moore's second husband Miguel Rivas for all six seasons, promised that fans "should expect closure and satisfaction" from the series finale. Though Huertas said "there are gonna be tears" during the final episode on May 24, he also said viewers will be "smiling the whole time."

"I feel like the last episode is a lot about memories," he told E! News. "When we think about the best memories and you look at photos and videos from your childhood, you look at these things with a smile on your face."

(This is especially reassuring to E! News' TV editor, who once cried so hard at a This Is Us episode that a neighbor came and checked on her.)

Huertas had an equally optimistic outlook when reflecting on saying goodbye to the cast and crew, calling the farewell "bittersweet."