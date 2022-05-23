Milo Ventimiglia Shares What He'll Miss Most About Playing Jack on This Is Us

Watch : This Is Us Cast Gets EMOTIONAL for Series Finale

Saying goodbye to This Is Us is just as hard for the show's cast as it is for fans.

Before the story of the Pearson family wraps up on May 24, the cast of the hit NBC drama got emotional about the series' end with E! News' Daily Pop on the This Is Us finale red carpet.

After starring as family patriarch Jack Pearson for six seasons, Milo Ventimiglia revealed the one thing he'll miss most about playing his character.

"First and foremost, Mandy Moore," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "There's so much truth to her performance, day in and day out."

For Ventimiglia, working with Moore didn't feel like work. "I never felt like Mandy and I were performing," he told Daily Pop. "We were just existing as Rebecca and Jack, able to grow within this marriage of who these two people were. So I think I'd miss her the most."

After her character, Rebecca Pearson, bid farewell to her family during the show's penultimate episode on May 10, Moore isn't ready to let go of the cast just yet.