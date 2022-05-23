Milo Ventimiglia Shares What He'll Miss Most About Playing Jack on This Is Us

Saying goodbye to This Is Us is just as hard for the show's cast as it is for fans.
Before the story of the Pearson family wraps up on May 24, the cast of the hit NBC drama got emotional about the series' end with E! News' Daily Pop on the This Is Us finale red carpet.
After starring as family patriarch Jack Pearson for six seasons, Milo Ventimiglia revealed the one thing he'll miss most about playing his character.
"First and foremost, Mandy Moore," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "There's so much truth to her performance, day in and day out."
For Ventimiglia, working with Moore didn't feel like work. "I never felt like Mandy and I were performing," he told Daily Pop. "We were just existing as Rebecca and Jack, able to grow within this marriage of who these two people were. So I think I'd miss her the most."
After her character, Rebecca Pearson, bid farewell to her family during the show's penultimate episode on May 10, Moore isn't ready to let go of the cast just yet.
"I'm like, ‘Oh my god! This is probably the last time we'll all be together,'" she said. But given their tight-knit bond, Moore believes that the cast will be "pretty good about staying in touch."
Chrissy Metz's last day on set was full of emotions, but most of all, she felt grateful for her time playing Kate Pearson alongside on-screen brothers Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley.
"Let me tell you, the challenge was not falling apart because this was the last time I'm looking at Sterling as Randall, and it's the last time I'm looking at Justin as Kevin," she told Daily Pop. "And I'm like, ‘Wow, I wanna savor this beautiful moment that completely changed my life and changed many people's lives.' So it was very, very emotional and very tender."
After sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself sitting with co-stars Hartley and Griffin Dunne on Instagram, Chris Sullivan has his sights set on a Golden Girls—style spin-off.
"I think that's a good idea," the actor joked. "I think what we do is we just wait 15 years and then we don't need to wear any of the old-age makeup and we all just show up, you know, me and Griffin and Justin and Sterling, as old men."
Check out the full interview in the clip above.
The series finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)