Bling Empire Star Leah Qin Shares What's in Her Bag

The wait in between Bling Empire seasons was way too long. Even so, the Netflix stars really came through for Season 2, of course. New cast member Leah Qin brought the glamour and the good tea that had us all gasping in front of our TV screens. And now, we continue the waiting game, hoping that Season 3 will be here ASAP.

If you want more Bling Empire content between seasons, Leah just gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her incredibly fabulous life. The real estate developer shared the must-have makeup and skincare products she keeps in her bag along with her favorite book. She answered some of our beauty questions.

We may not have a Bling Empire-level budget, but shopping from Leah's list of essentials is a great way to feel like you're a part of the cast.