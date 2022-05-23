Bling Empire Star Leah Qin Shares What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Leah Qin because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The wait in between Bling Empire seasons was way too long. Even so, the Netflix stars really came through for Season 2, of course. New cast member Leah Qin brought the glamour and the good tea that had us all gasping in front of our TV screens. And now, we continue the waiting game, hoping that Season 3 will be here ASAP.
If you want more Bling Empire content between seasons, Leah just gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her incredibly fabulous life. The real estate developer shared the must-have makeup and skincare products she keeps in her bag along with her favorite book. She answered some of our beauty questions.
We may not have a Bling Empire-level budget, but shopping from Leah's list of essentials is a great way to feel like you're a part of the cast.
Bling Empire Star Leah Qin's Beauty Must-Haves Q&A
Sephora Collection Outrageous Plumping Lip Gloss
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
LQ: The Sephora Collection Outrageous Plumping Lip Gloss is a must-have.
This gloss has 130.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and there are eight shades to choose from.
Common Heir Vitamin C Serum
E!: What are some products from AAPI-founded beauty brands that you recommend?
LQ: I love the Common Heir Vitamin C Serum.
Juno & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 10 Ingredients Makeup Remover
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
LQ: The Junoskin Cleansing Balm. I've lost count of how many boxes I've used. It's the best makeup remover I've have ever used!
This cleansing balm has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gillette Venus Sensitive Disposable Razors for Women with Sensitive Skin, 6 Count
E!: What is your go-to drugstore beauty/grooming product?
LQ: A Venus Gillette shaver is a reliable product always.
These razors have 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
E!: What is a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
LQ: To be honest, I almost have two of everything. My bathroom is just like a Sephora. A real estate agent told me, "I have never seen so much makeup," when they looked at my bathroom. If I had to pick just one product to stock up on, I would go with the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner.
This eyeliner has 380.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 5,000+ Ulta reviews, and it's available in 6 shades.
Bling Empire Star Leah Qin Shares What's in Her Bag
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Refillable Triangular Eyebrow Pencil
"It's a multi functional wonder. I can draw any shape of my eyebrow I want, while using the other end to brush my eyelashes, all while making my look more exotic!"
This brow pencil has 14.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Anthropologie Tonal Hair Tie Set- 10 Hair Ties
"I like to tie my hair up in a pony when I work out or whenever I feel like styling my hair away from my face. This hair tie is my go-to, ever watch Sailor Moon?"
Clarity & Connection by Yung Pueblo
"This is the book I repeatedly read this year! It's an amazing read about healing, growth, and love."
This book has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Top 5-Pack
"It's cute looking and keeps me clean and fresh. Great form factor, and I love all their scents."
La Mer The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 + Refill
"It's so functional. I can fix my makeup and flaws everywhere any time and does not dry out my skin."
This foundation has 13.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Chanel 19 Card Holder
"Small, portable, and easy to use! And, of course, looking fabulous."
This card holder also comes in yellow.
Apple AirPods Pro
"I love a good noise-cancelling earphone! I'm on business calls all the time and they help mute out the noise when I focus. They're also cute and fashionable!"
Bling Empire Star Leah Qin's Go-To Bag
Dior Large Book Tote
If you're in the mood to splurge, this is one of Leah's favorite bags. This tote has more than enough room for all of your daily essentials.
