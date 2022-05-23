Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry Addresses Photo of Him “Wrapped Around Another Woman”

Watch : Liam Payne & Maya Henry's PDA-Filled Red Carpet Return

Looks like things are no longer perfect between Liam Payne and his fiancée, Maya Henry.

On May 23, a fan page of the former One Direction singer posted a photo of what appeared to be Liam with his arms wrapped around a woman and tagged Maya.

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she commented under the post. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

E! News has reached out to Liam and Maya's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.

Last June, the "Night Changes" singer, 28, and the model, 21, called it quits less than a year after announcing that they were engaged. At the time, Liam made an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast and said, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."