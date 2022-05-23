Avril Lavigne Does This for the First Time in Fiancé Mod Sun's New Movie With Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : MGK Talks Directing Fiancee Megan Fox in Good Mourning

Avril Lavigne is saying "what the hell?" and going all out in fiancé Mod Sun's new film.

A stoner comedy that follows fictional movie star London Clash—played by Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly—Good Mourning marks both Mod Sun and Colson's directorial debut. The pair gave E! News' Daily Pop the inside scoop on the project, which, it turns out, is equally monumental for Avril.

"She was like, 'I've never kissed anyone on camera before ever,'" Mod Sun revealed during the exclusive chat, "so it's actually like the first time we're gonna see Avril kiss someone."

That someone? Him, of course. "I got to just kiss my girl over and over," Mod Sun said. "I did as many takes as possible. That was the one thing that I demanded that day. We spent an entire day doing that kiss scene."

Lucky for Colson, Mod Sun wasn't the only one with a significant other on set—his fiancée, Megan Fox, also stars in Good Mourning.