This S.W.A.T. Original Cast Member Will Not Return for Season 6

Lina Esco has officially left the S.W.A.T. team and will not return for season six. Find out what she had to say about exiting the CBS series here.

Bad news S.W.A.T. fans: Officer Chris Alonso has left the team once and for all.

In a statement on May 22, Lina Esco shared that she will not be returning to the CBS series for its sixth season, noting that "this is one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make."

"Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere," Lina said in the statement. "Five years later, I am leaving S.W.A.T. to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown and as an actor and director, I'm excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too."

Though this is the end of her time on the crime series, she will miss the team. "I'm forever grateful to my S.W.A.T. family—my fellow cast, writers, and producers—for an incredible journey," she continued. "To the amazing S.W.A.T. fans, you are the heart of the show. I can't thank you enough for your support and for walking beside me through all of Chris' journey!"

Okay, we're officially S.A.D.

The S.W.A.T showrunners, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, added that Lina came to them a year ago "to express her desire to eventually pursue other endeavors," in an additional statement. 

"We all worked hard to give Chris a proper, season-long sendoff, knowing what an important, iconic character she's been to our audience," they said. "Lina rewarded us this season with thrilling performances as well as a terrific job directing an episode."

Previously this season, Lina's character Chris announced that she would exit the team to take over Mama Pina's position at the local safe house for immigrant women. During the season finale, Chris worked her last day on S.W.A.T. and said farewell to Deacon (Jay Harrington) and the rest of the group.

While we come to terms with the fact Chris is turning in her badge, keep reading to find out which other stars have exited your favorite shows this year.

