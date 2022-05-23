Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Polo Win With Rare PDA Moment

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's ADORABLE Car Ride

Red-lip classic.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't often share a smooch while in public, but their recent outing made for a totally sweet PDA moment.

For Meghan and Prince Harry's latest date, the royal parents didn't stray too far away from the Montecito home they share with their two children, Archie, 3, and 11-month old Lilibet. On May 22, Meghan cheered on her husband from the sidelines while he played in a Santa Barbara polo tournament with his team, Los Padres.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Meghan was seen wearing a chic black polka-dot blouse paired with white knee-length shorts. She topped off her outfit with a black wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses. She opted for loose curls and a timeless red lip that pulled together her look effortlessly. Meghan also wore one of her go-to necklaces, an initial pendant that features the letter "A" for the couple's son, Archie.