Why You Didn't See Traci Johnson at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion

Watch : Teresa Giudice APOLOGIZES to Joe Gorga After RHONJ Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 reunion went down without one particular cast member.

If you tuned into the Bravo series' three-part reunion, you might have noticed the absence of the show's new friend-of, Traci Johnson. So why was she missing? Housewife Jackie Goldschneider told all on Page Six's Virtual Reali-tea podcast.

"She was there for a really long time, she looked beautiful and she had on a stunning gold dress," Jackie told Page Six. Traci previously shared pics of her gorgeous reunion look on Instagram.

"I don't think Traci said anything groundbreaking at the reunion that it had to go in," Jackie shared. "I really think they had to make a choice."

And so, the show's production team chose to cut the Bravo newbie from the special, though Jackie added, "I don't think it was because they don't think Traci was important to the cast."

The RHONJ star had nothing but nice words to share about Traci, whose husband is former NFL player Tiki Barber, highlighting the importance of her role on the show to Page Six.