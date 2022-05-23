Why You Didn't See Traci Johnson at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 reunion went down without one particular cast member.
If you tuned into the Bravo series' three-part reunion, you might have noticed the absence of the show's new friend-of, Traci Johnson. So why was she missing? Housewife Jackie Goldschneider told all on Page Six's Virtual Reali-tea podcast.
"She was there for a really long time, she looked beautiful and she had on a stunning gold dress," Jackie told Page Six. Traci previously shared pics of her gorgeous reunion look on Instagram.
"I don't think Traci said anything groundbreaking at the reunion that it had to go in," Jackie shared. "I really think they had to make a choice."
And so, the show's production team chose to cut the Bravo newbie from the special, though Jackie added, "I don't think it was because they don't think Traci was important to the cast."
The RHONJ star had nothing but nice words to share about Traci, whose husband is former NFL player Tiki Barber, highlighting the importance of her role on the show to Page Six.
"Her ropes event was, like, one of the biggest scenes of the season," she said. "So I just think that she always had an opinion, which really keeps the story moving forward."
Jackie also chatted about her own journey this season, particularly around her decision to seek treatment for an eating disorder.
"I don't think I ever would have stopped if I didn't have the whole world holding me accountable," she shared. "For me, I just was never able to do it on my own. I had tried a lot of times and it had been going on for almost two decades."
She also dove into some of this season's juiciest drama, which mostly revolved around Housewives mainstay Teresa Giudice. As Teresa continues to divide herself from the rest of the cast, Jackie believes that she has been influenced by her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
"I do think that he's a nice, calm guy," Jackie told Page Six. "I also think he knew [the reunion] was his opportunity to rehab his image. I think he wants Teresa to be somebody who she's not, which is a kinder, gentler person."
And while he may not be ready to share his life on-screen, Jackie said, "I think he kind of likes the cameras. I think he wants to be famous. I think he likes it."
