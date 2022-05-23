Halsey Slams Record Label for Stopping Release of New Song

Watch : Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Halsey is not afraid to speak their truth about the music industry.

On May 22, the "Without Me" singer called out their record label, Astralwerks, for reportedly not allowing them to release new music. "Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP," Halsey wrote on the 29-second clip, "but my record label won't let me."

Halsey continued that they've "been in this industry for 8 years" and have "sold over 165 million records." However, they said, Astralwerks—Capitol Records' electronic music subsidiary—said "I can't release it unless they can fake a viral moment on tiktok."

They added, "Everything is marketing and they are doing this to basically every artist these days. I just wanna release music, man. and I deserve better tbh. I'm tired."

In response to Halsey's claims, a spokesperson for Capitol Music Group issued a statement to E! News. "Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering," the statement read. "We can't wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music."