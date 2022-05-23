Return to the Upside Down with Final Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: "Kids Will Have Nightmares"

Strap in: It's time to head back to the Upside Down.

On May 23, Netflix released the final trailer for season four of Stranger Things, which premieres May 27 and comes three years after season three aired. The new season—starring OGs Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and Winona Ryder—is set six months after the events of season three and the Battle of Starcourt.

The season follows the group, who are separated for the first time, as they struggle with the aftermath and navigate the complexities of high school. "In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces," according to the streamer's description, "presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

"One sec" Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) says before organizing a group huddle. "What do you think?"

"It's risky as hell," Mike (Wolfhard) answers. "Chances of success are 20 to one."

"Never tell me the odds," Dustin responds while rolling a die.