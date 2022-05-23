Madewell Early Memorial Day Weekend Deals 2022: Save up to 78% on These 28 Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A holiday weekend is great time to relax with family and friends, of course. Memorial Day Weekend is also a great time to shop some great discounts. You don't have to wait until the long weekend to get these deals though. Madewell has started its Memorial Day savings event early. You can save 25% sitewide when you use the promo code LONGWEEKEND at checkout.

And, yes, that includes styles that are already on sale, which means you can get a major discount, depending on what you buy. That means you can save up to 78% on your purchase. This is a great time to plan out your summer wardrobe with some warm-weather staples from Madewell, like dresses, swimsuits, and shorts. You can also get ahead with some major savings on fall favorites, like jackets and sweaters. Or you can go for some accessories that work all year long.