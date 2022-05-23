Madewell Early Memorial Day Weekend Deals 2022: Save up to 78% on These 28 Styles

Here's how you can save on everything from Madewell, including an EXTRA discount on sale styles this Memorial Day.

E-Comm: Madewell Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A holiday weekend is great time to relax with family and friends, of course. Memorial Day Weekend is also a great time to shop some great discounts. You don't have to wait until the long weekend to get these deals though. Madewell has started its Memorial Day savings event early. You can save 25% sitewide when you use the promo code LONGWEEKEND at checkout.

And, yes, that includes styles that are already on sale, which means you can get a major discount, depending on what you buy. That means you can save up to 78% on your purchase. This is a great time to plan out your summer wardrobe with some warm-weather staples from Madewell, like dresses, swimsuits, and shorts. You can also get ahead with some major savings on fall favorites, like jackets and sweaters. Or you can go for some accessories that work all year long.

read
Tory Burch Secret Sale: Tory Sport 19 Activewear Deals Less Than $90

Madewell Tops on Sale

Madewell (Re)sourced Georgette Lucie Puff-Sleeve Smocked Bodice Top in Moody Blooms

This top is made for an outdoor lunch with friends. The print is perfect for summer and the color is great all year long.

$88
$52
Madewell

Madewell Sunside Button-Back Top: Earth-Dyed Edition

Wear this apricot-hued crop top for a casual summer day. It also comes in mint. Both tanks are made from an eco-friendly linen blend.

 

$72
$45
Madewell

Madewell Lightspun Short-Sleeve Flap-Pocket Shirt

This super soft, button down top is incredibly comfortable. You will look polished and feel cozy all day long. 

$72
$34
Madewell

Madewell Gingham Apron Sweater Tank

Nothing says summer like a gingham print. This is the quintessential seasonal tank top. 

$68
$41
Madewell

Madewell Swimwear on Sale

Madewell Second Wave Ribbed Cutout-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit is so chic that you can get away with wearing it as a bodysuit and pairing it with some elegant trousers. 

$75
$56
Madewell

Madewell Madewell Second Wave Floral Jacquard Seamed One-Piece Swimsuit

Go for a fun, retro vibe with this floral print, one-piece swimsuit.

$90
$60
Madewell

Madewell Second Wave Ribbed Tie-Back Bikini Top and

If you're looking for a purchase that you can feel good about, this swimsuit is it. Its fabric is recycled from pre-consumer nylon waste, including fabric scraps, carpet, and fishing nets. Plus, it has UPF 50 sun protection and it's machine-washable.

$50
$33
Top
$45
$30
Bottom

Madewell Dresses on Sale

Madewell Sophia Midi Dress in Seersucker Check

Look polished and feel cool in this breezy, mid-length dress. White is perfect for the that summer sun, but this dress also comes in black.

$128
$86
Madewell

Madewell Tie-Back Button-Front Mini Dress in Geodot Floral

You need this dress in your closet. It's the perfect "throw on and go" look for those busy days. You can also dress this up in the fall with a leather jacket and some booties.

$118
$64
Madewell

Madewell Embroidered Smock-Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt

You can never have too many white dresses in your summer wardrobe. This one is comfortable and incredibly cute. 

$88
$45
Madewell

Madewell Linen-Blend Sophia Midi Dress

Buying this dress is a great investment because it's one of the few pieces that actually works during every season. You won't regret this purchase. It's available in standard, petite, and plus sizes.

$138
$82
Madewell

Madewell Lightspun Button-Front Mini Dress

This button-down dress is extremely flattering. You can also unbutton it as a light, kimono-like layer over a tank top and some jean shorts.

$110
$67
Madewell

Madewell Ruffle-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress in Daisy Stitch

How stunning is this color? This works for a casual ensemble or you can dress it up with some heels for a summer dinner. 

$138
$85
Madewell

Madewell Skirts on Sale

Madewell Wrap Mini Skirt in Bandana Flower

This red and white skirt is the perfect look for a casual summer holiday BBQ.

$88
$56
Madewell

Madewell Eyelet Pull-On Midi Skirt

A black skirt is always a yes. You can rock this casually or dress this up for night. 

$95
$60
Madewell

Madewell Shorts on Sale

Madewell The Perfect Jean Short in Burnett Wash: TENCEL Lyocell Edition

These jean shorts have an old-school look and that "perfectly broken-in feel."

$75
$49
Madewell

Madewell High-Rise Denim Shorts in Lavista Wash

A high-rise short is universally flattering. Plus, these are made from eco-friendly stretch denim. 

$75
$56
Madewell

Madewell Curvy High-Rise Denim Shorts in Lunar Wash

You need some black denim shorts in your closet for summer. You can even dress them up at night. You will get so much wear out of these.

$70
$47
Madewell

Madewell Pants on Sale

Madewell Lightspun Pull-On Balloon Pants

If you have to wear pants in warm weather, these are the best choice. They're easy, breezy, and they can work for casual looks and more polished ensembles. These come in three colors.

$68
$38
Madewell

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant

As the name suggests, these are the perfect pants for the office, but you can also pear them with a white t-shirt or tank top for a great, casual look.

$88
$53
Madewell

Madewell Linen-Blend Track Trousers

These black linen pants are polished, sporty, casual, and a great bathing suit complement. This is a do-it-all garment that you need in your closet.

$68
$51
Madewell

Madewell Shoes on Sale

Madewell The Jeanne Slingback Flat in Lizard Embossed Leather

Slingback sandals are a "wear with everything" type of shoe. They work with your just chilling outfits and some more dressed up outfits. Madewell also has these in beige.

$138
$82
Madewell

Madewell Court Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair

If you adore an animal print, these shoes are a fun style, yet they're so neutral and match with a lot.

$110
$75
Madewell

Madewell Bags on Sale

Madewell The Sydney Zip-Top Crossbody Bag

Wear this as a crossbody bag. Or hold it by the top handle. This bag is adorable and the perfect size to store your small essentials. It comes in red, brown, blue, and black.

$138
$88
Madewell

Madewell The Sydney Crossbody Bag

This bag is giving a "timeless vintage" aesthetic for sure. It also comes in six other colors.

$168
$106
Madewell

Madewell Jeans on Sale

Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Fitzgerald Wash

These jeans were specifically designed to accommodate an hourglass frame, which means they have a longer rise for a round booty, extra room at the hips and thighs, and a more narrow waist.

$128
$71
Madewell

Madewell Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Orland Wash: TENCEL Denim Edition

Dark jeans are a night-time staple. If you want the casual vibe of wearing jeans out, but you still want to look dressed up, dark denim is the way to go.

$135
$41
Madewell

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Blaisdell Wash

These flared jeans are simultaneously on-trend and nostalgic. These relaxed fit pants go with everything.

$98
$60
Madewell

If you're looking for more great deals, you can save 70% at Coach Outlet.

