Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Emotional Wedding Reception

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

Raise your glass of matcha because Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the blink-182 drummer, 46, tied the knot in Portofino, Italy on May 22. After exchanging vows at the Castello Brown, the bride and groom, both dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, headed to a separate part of the estate for the reception.

"It was a very emotional ceremony," a source close to Kourtney told E! News, "and everyone was ready to party."

Guests—such as Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner—sat down to dinner, which was served family style, the source said, and "everyone was up mingling and roaming around the room eating traditional Italian dishes," including cannoli and pasta stations.

In between bites, there were a few tears thanks to the heartfelt toasts given by family. While Kris, according to the source, was the evening's emcee, she took a moment from her duties to give an emotional speech to her oldest daughter. "She kept saying how happy she was that they found each other," the insider shared, "and had many tears."