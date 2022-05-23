Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Emotional Wedding Reception

Raise your glass of matcha because Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married.
The Kardashians star, 43, and the blink-182 drummer, 46, tied the knot in Portofino, Italy on May 22. After exchanging vows at the Castello Brown, the bride and groom, both dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, headed to a separate part of the estate for the reception.
"It was a very emotional ceremony," a source close to Kourtney told E! News, "and everyone was ready to party."
Guests—such as Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner—sat down to dinner, which was served family style, the source said, and "everyone was up mingling and roaming around the room eating traditional Italian dishes," including cannoli and pasta stations.
In between bites, there were a few tears thanks to the heartfelt toasts given by family. While Kris, according to the source, was the evening's emcee, she took a moment from her duties to give an emotional speech to her oldest daughter. "She kept saying how happy she was that they found each other," the insider shared, "and had many tears."
Then came Travis, who "reiterated his vows" to Kourtney and acknowledged the presence of her late father, Robert Kardashian, said the source. Travis "wrote a love letter to Kourtney, and it was really sweet," the insider added. "Many people were shedding tears."
But no, we're not done yet. Up next was Travis' 18-year-old son Landon Barker, who described how happy Kourtney has made their entire family—including sister Alabama Barker and stepsister Atiana De La Hoya—so happy.
"He thanked Kourtney for coming into their lives," the source shared. "It was a very sweet moment and then Travis and Kourtney gave him a huge hug afterwards."
Now, try and keep up with this star-studded lineup of performances. Kicking things off was an Italian cabaret with dancers celebrating from every spot in the room. "All of the guests were going crazy over it," the insider noted. "It was very interactive and fun."
Later, Andrea Bocelli (joined by his son Matteo Bocelli) sang a few songs, including "I Found Love in Portofino" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."
Afterwards, DJ Cassidy took the stage as Kourtney—who took some celebratory shots with Kylie and Kendall—danced to hits like Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" with Khloe and Kim (Kim's daughter North West also hit the dance floor). And when the DJ played "All the Small Things" by blink-182, Travis and his bandmate Mark Hoppus, naturally, rocked out. They kept the energy going when Machine Gun Kelly performed his hit "Bloody Valentine," with fiancée Megan Fox cheering him on.
All in all, it was an event they will never forget. Kourtney "really had a smile on her face throughout the entire night," the source said, "and was beaming of happiness."