You Need to See The Pics From Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's Romantic Vacation

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are no strangers to showing off their love for one another—and their latest social media posts are proof of that.
The Stranger Things actress shared a glimpse into her and her boyfriend's recent trip to Barcelona, posting pictures to Instagram May 22 of him kissing her and them posing in front of La Sagrada Familia, the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church. As she simply captioned the carousel, "te amo," which translates to "I love you."
Meanwhile, Jake—son of musician Jon Bon Jovi—shared snaps of Millie kissing him and another of her in a white bathing suit at the beach. "Alexa," he wrote, "play late night talking by Harry styles."
Or perhaps, "Adore You" will do the trick. After all, just last week, the duo—who confirmed their romance in June 2021—took their romance to the red carpet when they attended the May 14 season four premiere of Stranger Things.
There, they coordinated their looks, wearing matching black and white outfits. While Millie, 18, wore a one-shoulder white dress with a black sheer sleeve, Jake, 20, donned a black and white suit.
It's not always so monochromatic for the duo, though. Take, for instance, her 18th birthday in February, where the couple dressed as another iconic couple: Barbie and Ken. For the big day, he sported bleached blonde locks while the British star wore a long wig with bangs to match his ‘do. As he raved on Instagram at the time, "Happy birthday barbie ily <3."