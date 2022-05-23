The Sweet Way Kim Kardashian Kept Pete Davidson Close During Kourtney’s Wedding Weekend

Though Pete Davidson had to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding festivities, Kim Kardashian made sure to keep her boyfriend at her fingertips.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italy Wedding: See the Prep!

Kim Kardashian nailed it!

Though Pete Davidson could not make it to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding ceremony, the SKIMS CEO made sure to keep her boyfriend close during the extravagant weekend by sharing an image of her hot pink nails—complete with the letter "P" written in crystals—to Instagram May 22.

Fans in the comments quickly pointed out that Kim was pushin' P for the Saturday Night Live star. One person wrote, "You love you some Pete Davidson," while another commented, "P FOR PETE she's entering her teen era."

A third social media user wrote, "Period, Kim."

Pete was noticeably absent from Kourtney and Travis' wedding festivities on the Italian coast over the weekend due to him making his final appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 21.

While the comedian couldn't make it to see the Poosh founder and Blink-182 rocker tie the knot again, their family members were there to witness the pair exchange vows. The couple was joined by the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and her siblings Kim KardashianKhloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Kourtney and Travis' blended family were also present for their special day, including the reality star's kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, (who she shares with ex Scott Disick), and the drummer's kids, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 (whose mom is Travis' ex Shanna Moakler) and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. 

Keep scrolling to see every photo from Kourtney and Travis' Italian nuptials.

Instagram
Reception Ready

The bride & groom decided to go all black for their post-wedding festivities.

Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID
Another Look!

Kim changed into a striking bejeweled corset for the couple's fun-filled reception.

Ellen von Unwerth
Kiss the Bride

"Happily ever after," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Ellen von Unwerth
Ceremony

Kourtney and Travis, both in Dolce & Gabbana, wed at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Ellen von Unwerth
Surrounded by Love

The bride and groom's family members stood by their sides as the ceremony took place.

Ellen von Unwerth
The Newlyweds

As Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Ellen von Unwerth
Cheers to the Happy Couple

The pair celebrated saying "I do" by popping a bottle of champagne.

Ellen von Unwerth
Husband & Wife

Kravis forever!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kravis Married Again

The two walk together after the ceremony.

Tiktok
Sippin' Sisters

Kylie and Kendall Jenner show off their dance moves and drinks on TikTok.

Tiktok
Dance Moves

Kris Jenner and Carl Dawson get down on the dance floor with some killer moves. 

Instagram
Taking Over The Mic

Travis gives a heartwarming speech alongside Kourtney at the reception.

Tiktok
Outfit Change

Kim Kardashian swapped her black lace gown for a sparkly bodysuit during the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Tattoo Tribute

Kourtney's veil depicted the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" which match the artwork of Travis' head tattoos.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

NINO/GC Images
We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Participants
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe appears at the ceremony.

Instagram / Alabama Barker
The Bride and Groom

Alabama Barker shared this video of her dad and stepmom at the altar.

Instagram
Just Married (Again!)

Alabama Barker leaks the first photo of Kourtney in her wedding dress.

photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

