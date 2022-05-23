The Sweet Way Kim Kardashian Kept Pete Davidson Close During Kourtney’s Wedding Weekend

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italy Wedding: See the Prep!

Kim Kardashian nailed it!

Though Pete Davidson could not make it to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding ceremony, the SKIMS CEO made sure to keep her boyfriend close during the extravagant weekend by sharing an image of her hot pink nails—complete with the letter "P" written in crystals—to Instagram May 22.

Fans in the comments quickly pointed out that Kim was pushin' P for the Saturday Night Live star. One person wrote, "You love you some Pete Davidson," while another commented, "P FOR PETE she's entering her teen era."

A third social media user wrote, "Period, Kim."

Pete was noticeably absent from Kourtney and Travis' wedding festivities on the Italian coast over the weekend due to him making his final appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 21.

While the comedian couldn't make it to see the Poosh founder and Blink-182 rocker tie the knot again, their family members were there to witness the pair exchange vows. The couple was joined by the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and her siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.