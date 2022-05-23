See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's First Kiss at Italian Wedding

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

You may now kiss the bride!

After tying the knot in Portofino, Italy on May 22, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a photo of the moment they had their first kiss at the altar (technically, they had their first kiss as husband and wife after they exchanged vows at a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. the week before). Posting a picture of their smooch to Instagram, the newlyweds wrote, "Happily ever after." Kourtney also shared a snapshot of the couple celebrating with a bottle of champagne after saying "I do" and captioned it, "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker."

The Poosh founder, 43, and the blink-182 drummer, 46, hosted the ceremony at the Castello Brown castle in Portofino. The bride wore a white silk lace and satin corseted gown by Dolce & Gabbana. According to the fashion house, designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana drew inspiration from "the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita." Kourtney finished off her look with a long tulle veil, which per the brand, featured a hand-embroidered depiction of the Virgin Mary, the words "family loyalty respect," and "floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens." In fact, the piece gave a nod to Travis', who also wore Dolce & Gabbana, tattoos.