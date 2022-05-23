Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Everything is awesome because Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed another child together.

The adorable newborn, named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, was born on May 21, joining big sister Lyla Maria, 21 months. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter," the duo wrote on Instagram May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris." Chris also co-parents his son Jack, 9, with ex Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 42, and best-selling author, 32, confirmed that they were expecting their second child together in December 2021. On the same day, Katherine was photographed with a baby bump while out and about in Los Angeles.

While they have both shared the most un-bear-ably adorable photos of Lyla and Jack on their respective Instagram accounts in the past, the couple have tried to protect their little ones by not publicly showing their faces online.