See How Kourtney Kardashian Incorporated Travis Barker's Head Tattoos Into Her Wedding Veil

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

It's all in the details.

Kourtney Kardashian went all out for her third wedding look as walked down the aisle to marry Travis Barker in an over-the-top ceremony at Castello Brown in the village Portofino, Italy in May 22.

The 43-year-old said "I do" to the Blink-182 drummer while wearing a white, corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress that was covered in delicate, floral lace detailing at the bottom, sides and on its sleeves. She teamed the lingerie-inspired look with a dramatic long veil embroidered with a design of the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" below it.

After the ceremony, she changed into a shorter version of the detailed headpiece for the reception.

As eagle-eyed fashion fans noticed, Kourtney's hand-embroidered veils perfectly matched the signature tattoos Travis sports atop his head.

Travis, 46, previously opened up about his numerous ink pieces, including the Virgin Mary in his skull, explaining why so many of them have a religious theme.