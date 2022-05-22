See How Kourtney Kardashian Incorporated Travis Barker's Head Tattoos Into Her Wedding Veil

It's all in the details.
Kourtney Kardashian went all out for her third wedding look as walked down the aisle to marry Travis Barker in an over-the-top ceremony at Castello Brown in the village Portofino, Italy in May 22.
The 43-year-old said "I do" to the Blink-182 drummer while wearing a white, corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress that was covered in delicate, floral lace detailing at the bottom, sides and on its sleeves. She teamed the lingerie-inspired look with a dramatic long veil embroidered with a design of the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" below it.
After the ceremony, she changed into a shorter version of the detailed headpiece for the reception.
As eagle-eyed fashion fans noticed, Kourtney's hand-embroidered veils perfectly matched the signature tattoos Travis sports atop his head.
Travis, 46, previously opened up about his numerous ink pieces, including the Virgin Mary in his skull, explaining why so many of them have a religious theme.
"I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my foreman when I was 18, 19 and I was brought up Catholic," he told Vice back in 2015. "I definitely pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed. So I'm not at church every day and I'm not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray."
One day before the wedding ceremony, Kourtney donned another Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress, this time in black, featuring an emblem of the Virgin Mary on the front, which she accessorized with a short black veil with blue trim, long black gloves and strappy sandals.
Kravis' European wedding weekend was a blended family affair with Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, plus Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, daughter Alabama Barker, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, all in attendance.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 8, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, 4, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker were also on hand for the lavish affair and were seen taking part in the pre-nuptial activities, including decadent dinners and fun-filled day aboard a Dolce & Gabbana-themed yacht.
Travis and Kourtney already said "I do" twice in the last two months prior to their destination wedding. The couple first exchanged vows in a non-legally binding ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys on April 5. Just over a month later, the pair were legally wed at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse on May 15.
Following the courthouse ceremony, both Kourtney and Travis took to Instagram and shared stylish black and white photos from their big day with matching captions, "Till death do us part."