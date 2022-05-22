How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Kids Played a Role in Their Wedding Weekend

A blended family affair.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in their third time in a lavish Italian ceremony on May 22 with their children right by their side.
The brides kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, joined Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, daughter Alabama Barker, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, for the ceremony at held at Castello Brown, in the village of Portofino in Italy.
Atiana and Alabama both served as bridesmaids, wearing body-con tulle dresses in a dusty off-white hue sprinkled with red rose appliqués. Alabama's frock was short with a ruffled off-the-shoulder detail and long sleeves, while Atiana donned a long gown with a delicate drop-shoulder design.
Dressed in a coordinating ruffled tulle dress with puff sleeves, a red-headed Penelope acted as the flower girl, who dropped rose petals as she walked down the aisle.
Kourtney's youngest son, Reign, dressed in a dapper tux with shorts and knee-high socks, was the ring bearer.
The ceremony caps off a multi-day celebration in the European city, which has included a fun-filled day aboard a yacht and opulent dinner parties.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 8, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, 4, Kendall Jenner and Kendall Jenner her boyfriend Devin Booker, have also been seen taking part in the wedding activities all weekend long.
"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said in the May 19 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
In fact, Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in a courthouse wedding earlier this month, have expressed how they want to have a baby of their own one day.
"Travis is a really amazing father," the 43-year-old said. "It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we've all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."