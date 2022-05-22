How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Kids Played a Role in Their Wedding Weekend

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

A blended family affair.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in their third time in a lavish Italian ceremony on May 22 with their children right by their side.

The brides kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, joined Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, daughter Alabama Barker, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, for the ceremony at held at Castello Brown, in the village of Portofino in Italy.

Atiana and Alabama both served as bridesmaids, wearing body-con tulle dresses in a dusty off-white hue sprinkled with red rose appliqués. Alabama's frock was short with a ruffled off-the-shoulder detail and long sleeves, while Atiana donned a long gown with a delicate drop-shoulder design.

Dressed in a coordinating ruffled tulle dress with puff sleeves, a red-headed Penelope acted as the flower girl, who dropped rose petals as she walked down the aisle.