See Megan Fox, MGK and More Celeb Guests at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's star-studded wedding ceremony was one that will live on forever and ever.

Megan Fox, fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus were just a few of the many special guests who got all dressed up in their Sunday best to see Kravis exchange vows on May 22 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The couple, who legally wed last weekend in California following a non-binding Las Vegas ceremony, was also joined by the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and her siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney and Travis' blended family were also in attendance for the special day: Kourtney's children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, (who she shares with ex Scott Disick), plus Travis' kids, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 (whose mom is Travis' ex Shanna Moakler) and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.