These Brumates Are What You Need To Keep Drinks Cold This Summer and They Have 61,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're all trying to have a Hot Girl Summer, but no one wants a Hot Girl Seltzer. There's nothing more relaxing than lounging on the beach with an ice cold drink in your hand while listening to your favorite music. Now, picture that same scenario with a lukewarm beverage instead. Your self-care day is just not the same. Even if you bring a cooler to the beach, you only have so much time until your cold drink warms up, unless you get ahead of the problem. Prepare for the summer months by shopping for some seasonal essentials, including BrüMates, which are such a game-changer.
The BrüMate Hopsulator is an insulated can cooler made from stainless steel with an extra layer of copper, which helps keep your drinks colder 20 times longer than a standard neoprene cooler, according to the brand. If you want the last sip of your drink to be just as refreshing as your first, you need a Brumate this summer. I'm not the only one who feels this strongly about the product since it has 61,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Once you start using a BrüMate, you won't know how you lived without one. There are also some answers to some questions that may be on your mind below.
Your Guide to BrüMate Products
BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Double-walled Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler for 12 Oz Slim Cans
The BrüMate Hopsulator Slim is compatible with slim 12 oz. cans, which includes White Claw, Red Bull, Michelob Ultra, Truly, and Bud Light Seltzer. There are 33 colors to choose from and this insulated can cooler has 61,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "Hands down the best can cooler...Yeti can't even touch these!! I was drinking until 3:00 am one night and I left a beer in one of these on my counter and when I woke up at 10:00 am the next morning...whaaaaat...it tasted like I just got it out of the refrigerator. Another day, tubing for 6 hours down the river in 90+ degree sun and not a hint of my Mich Ultras warming up. I love that they have so many styles and colors for males and females. I bought the matte grey can cooler then I bought the mermaid bottle cooler. I love them both so much I ended up buying one of each for two of my friends so they too can experience the awesomeness of cold beer no matter how long it takes you to drink just one. It's worth the money folks, worth the money."
BrüMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler, Works With 12 Oz, 16 Oz Cans And As A Pint Glass
If you're partial to 16 oz. cans or standard 12 oz. can beverages (not the slim cans), check out the BrüMate Hopsulator TRíO 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler. This model is compatible with Coca Cola, Bud Light, Budweiser, Blue Moon, and La Croix among many others. There are 20 colors to choose from.
You can even use this as a pint glass and pour a beverage into the cooler. This product has 13,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Compare this to a yeti or any other coosy this thing is flippin awesome. First time I used It I was on a 4 hour drive and had my extra drink in container with previously frozen bottom. I got to my destination and forgot about drink in car. It was a 97* day so pretty hot in car. I went out a few hours later and the drink was still ice cold. Next awesome use I had A drink around 7pm left it by pool on purpose and the next day the insert was still very cold not sure about frozen but pretty cool for a empty glass bottom in there all night."
BrüMate Hopsulator BOTT'L- Insulated Beer Bottle Cooler for 12 Oz Bottles
If bottled beverages are your favorite, there's a BrüMate for you too. The BrüMate Hopsulator BOTT'L works with 12 oz. bottles, such as Coors Light, Corona, Blue Moon, Heineken, and Bud Light. There are 19 colors and prints to choose from.
This BrüMate has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Wow! These really work! Left a beer in the golf cart at the beach overnight and it was still cool the next morning."
BrüMate 12oz Insulated Champagne Flute With Flip
These are great if you want to take champagne on the go, but you can also put any of your other favorite drinks. There are 15 cute colors to choose from.
This product has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE the Champagne Flute by Brumate! We wanted to switch all our glasses over to Brumate items. So we grabbed the flute to test it out. It's amazing! Very light weight but holds our drinks nice and cold for HOURS! I honestly can't wait to get more. Now to figure out what other colors I want lol."
BrüMate Glitter Flask
This is a must-have for one of those long weddings where you're waiting around in between events or if the couple didn't spring for an open bar. The top is leak-proof and the flask keeps your drink ice cold, just like the other BrüMate products. There are 8 glittery colors to choose from.
The flask has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one customer sharing, "This flask is not only gorgeous but keeps everything cold for when you are out and want something flashy and functional. So happy I got it!"
BrüMate Rocks- 12oz 100% Leak-Proof Insulated Lowball Cocktail & Whiskey Tumbler
These tumblers come with leak-proof lids. They're shatter-proof too, which makes them perfect for camping and other outdoor activities. They come in 10 colors.
An Amazon shopper said, "My husband is a whiskey only kinda guy. He also likes to take his time and enjoy his drinks. Brumate really is an amazing company. Our drinks stay cold way longer then any other brand. I've stolen his cup and used it for hot chocolate and coffee. It keeps them both so hot that I have literally scalded my tongue lol."
BrüMate Backtap Backpack Cooler
If you have a fun day planned with friends, this backpack cooler is a splurge that is definitely worth it. It can fit 14 slim cans (White Claw, Truly, Michelob Ultra), 12 standard 12 oz. cans, and 5 wine bottles. Or you can just pour your drink directly into the cooler since it has a tap and holds 3 gallons.
This cooler comes in 10 colors and prints. One BrüMate shopper raved, "Obsessed.Honestly, my husband was so annoyed with me when this was delivered at the door. UNTIL...he spent the weekend in the woods with boy scouts and they needed water. Boom, here was go babe - use this! Now...it is the best thing ever and we 'need' another one. Get it - you won't regret it!"
Brütank 55-Quart Rolling Cooler
Go all out with the Brütank 55-Quart Rolling Cooler. It has a 2.8-gallon drink tank, a built-in tap, a built-in bottle opener, and all-terrain wheels that can glide over any surface, including sand. The brand even claims that the cooler has 7+ days of ice retention.
A shopper said, "Amazing! We used our cooler for a party last weekend. Everyone asked where we got it from. The drinks/ice stayed cold for days. No leaking. Easy to empty once we were done."
If you're ready to shop, but you still have some questions, here are some of the answers you may be looking for.
Do I have to freeze the Brümate before using it?
No. Do not put your Brumate in the fridge or freezer. Put your can in the fridge first and then place it in the cooler to keep it cold while you sip.
How do you clean your Brümate products?
Hand wash your items with a soft sponge and some warm water.
Do you taste the steel when you sip from a Brümate?
No, you do not. There's not metallic taste at all because of the brand's BevGuard on each product. All you'll taste is your favorite drink.
Can I use a Brümate can cooler as a tumbler cup?
Yes, you can, but Brümate also makes tumbler cups.
Can I use a Brümate products for hot beverages?
Yes, these products are incredibly versatile. You can keep your coffee and tea at a consistent temperature when you use Brümates,
If you're looking for more great buys, this electric wine opener is easy to use and it has 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.