These Brumates Are What You Need To Keep Drinks Cold This Summer and They Have 61,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're all trying to have a Hot Girl Summer, but no one wants a Hot Girl Seltzer. There's nothing more relaxing than lounging on the beach with an ice cold drink in your hand while listening to your favorite music. Now, picture that same scenario with a lukewarm beverage instead. Your self-care day is just not the same. Even if you bring a cooler to the beach, you only have so much time until your cold drink warms up, unless you get ahead of the problem. Prepare for the summer months by shopping for some seasonal essentials, including BrüMates, which are such a game-changer.

The BrüMate Hopsulator is an insulated can cooler made from stainless steel with an extra layer of copper, which helps keep your drinks colder 20 times longer than a standard neoprene cooler, according to the brand. If you want the last sip of your drink to be just as refreshing as your first, you need a Brumate this summer. I'm not the only one who feels this strongly about the product since it has 61,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Once you start using a BrüMate, you won't know how you lived without one. There are also some answers to some questions that may be on your mind below.