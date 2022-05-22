See First Photo of Kourtney Kardashian in Her Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker shared a sneak peek of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at their wedding ceremony in Italy. See her photos.

By Corinne Heller May 22, 2022 6:50 PMTags
WeddingsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashians
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

And the award for best wedding photo leaker goes to Alabama Barker.

On May 22, Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter posted on her Instagram Story the first pic of her dad and Kourtney Kardashian at their wedding ceremony at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle in the village of Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney wore a sleeveless white bridal gown with a cathedral-length embroidered veil. She and Travis, dressed in a black suit, kneeled on gold chairs on a red carpeted altar adorned with red roses—a Kravis staple.

Alabama also posted a couple selfies with the bride. Travis' daughter and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya wore matching light gray fitted dresses with red floral motifs, while Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, 9, sported a white dress with a similar design.

Kourtney, Travis and their family and friends, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, plus fellow celebs such as his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, were all spotted celebrating together at dinners and on a luxury yacht in Portofino this weekend ahead of the wedding.

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners Enjoy Family Dinner in Italy Before Kourtney's Wedding

The Kardashian-Jenner family has showcased a number of lavish styles by Dolce & Gabbana, whose founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were among the guests.

See photos of Kourtney and Travis at their wedding:

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

NINO/GC Images
We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Participants
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe appears at the ceremony.

Instagram / Alabama Barker
The Bride and Groom

Alabama Barker shared this video of her dad and stepmom at the altar.

Instagram
Just Married (Again!)

Alabama Barker leaks the first photo of Kourtney in her wedding dress.

Instagram / Atiana De La Hoya
The Bride and Groom Leave the Altar

Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared this pic.

Instagram
Alabama Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney takes a selfie with her stepdaughter.

Instagram
Alabama Barker, Penelope Disick, Atiana De La Hoya and Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian-Barker girls take a selfie.

Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is spotted on a balcony before the wedding ceremony.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Looking Out

"Here comes the …" she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Something Blue

Kourtney Kardashian poses before her pre-wedding lunch.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner

The model appears in Portofino.

NINO/GC Images
Mark Hoppus

Travis Barker's Blink-182 bandmate is spotted among the guests.

NINO/GC Images
Stefano Gabbana

The designer gives a wave.

MEGA
Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli

The singer and his son greet Domenico Dolce.

Shutterstock
Travis Barker

The groom basks in the sun.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Did Someone Say...Flowers?

Flower and lemon arrangements are seen on a cart.

NINO/GC Images
Going Barefoot

Kim Kardashian gets comfy.

Shutterstock
Devin Booker Rides a Jet Ski

Fun!

photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

Trending Stories

1

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

2

All the Celeb Guests at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Wedding

3

Becca Tilley Thanks Fans for Supporting her Romance with Hayley Kiyoko

4

Will Smith Shares His “Pain” In Pre-Oscars David Letterman Interview

5

See Kourtney Kardashian in Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

Latest News

How The Kids Played a Role in Kravis' Wedding Weekend

All the Celeb Guests at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian Shares Tribute to Pete Davidson Over His SNL Exit

See Kourtney Kardashian in Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

Revisiting Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Sweetest Family Pics

Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Ceremony

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend