See First Photo of Kourtney Kardashian in Her Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker shared a sneak peek of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at their wedding ceremony in Italy. See her photos.

And the award for best wedding photo leaker goes to Alabama Barker.

On May 22, Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter posted on her Instagram Story the first pic of her dad and Kourtney Kardashian at their wedding ceremony at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle in the village of Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney wore a sleeveless white bridal gown with a cathedral-length embroidered veil. She and Travis, dressed in a black suit, kneeled on gold chairs on a red carpeted altar adorned with red roses—a Kravis staple.

Alabama also posted a couple selfies with the bride. Travis' daughter and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya wore matching light gray fitted dresses with red floral motifs, while Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, 9, sported a white dress with a similar design.

Kourtney, Travis and their family and friends, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, plus fellow celebs such as his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, were all spotted celebrating together at dinners and on a luxury yacht in Portofino this weekend ahead of the wedding.

The Kardashian-Jenners Enjoy Family Dinner in Italy Before Kourtney's Wedding

The Kardashian-Jenner family has showcased a number of lavish styles by Dolce & Gabbana, whose founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were among the guests.

See photos of Kourtney and Travis at their wedding:

Instagram / Alabama Barker
The Bride and Groom

Alabama Barker shared this video of her dad and stepmom at the altar.

Instagram
Just Married (Again!)

Alabama Barker leaks the first photo of Kourtney in her wedding dress.

Instagram / Atiana De La Hoya
The Bride and Groom Leave the Altar

Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared this pic.

Instagram
Alabama Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney takes a selfie with her stepdaughter.

Instagram
Alabama Barker, Penelope Disick, Atiana De La Hoya and Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian-Barker girls take a selfie.

Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is spotted on a balcony before the wedding ceremony.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Looking Out

"Here comes the …" she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Something Blue

Kourtney Kardashian poses before her pre-wedding lunch.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner

The model appears in Portofino.

NINO/GC Images
Mark Hoppus

Travis Barker's Blink-182 bandmate is spotted among the guests.

NINO/GC Images
Stefano Gabbana

The designer gives a wave.

MEGA
Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli

The singer and his son greet Domenico Dolce.

Shutterstock
Travis Barker

The groom basks in the sun.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Did Someone Say...Flowers?

Flower and lemon arrangements are seen on a cart.

NINO/GC Images
Going Barefoot

Kim Kardashian gets comfy.

Shutterstock
Devin Booker Rides a Jet Ski

Fun!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Kylie models a Dolce & Gabbana look for a pre-wedding dinner.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Hours Before Showtime

Kim Kardashian leaves an Italian mansion with the family.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride wears Dolce & Gabbana.

Shutterstock
Sweet Treat

Kim Kardashian gets gelato with the kids.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The two appear at a pre-wedding lunch.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Pre-Wedding Lunch

The group enjoys a morning boat ride and lunch.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

Kim boards a yacht.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
All Smiles
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner

The star appears on the yacht.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner

The model appears on the yacht.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner

The momager boards a yacht.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Rockin' Those Boots
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian
