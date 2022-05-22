Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Wedding Ceremony

Days after tying the knot in a courthouse wedding, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker flew to Italy to say "I do" in front of their loved ones. Keep up with all the ceremony details below.

Third time's a charm: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married—again!

After a Las Vegas ceremony in April and an intimate courthouse wedding in Southern California on May 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in a lavish outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy on May 22, E! News has learned.

During the European nuptials, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, said "I do" on a red carpeted altar at the 16th-century Castello Brown in front of friends and family, including her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. (Kourtney co-parents her trio with ex Scott Disick while Travis shares his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Neither of the exes attended the wedding.)

Atiana and Alabama served as bridesmaids, while Penelope was the flower girl. Reign serve as ring bearer.

Kourtney's siblings—Kim Kardashian, Khloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance. Mom Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle.

Days before flying to Italy, Kourtney and Travis legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and his dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

"Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis," a source told E! News after the couple's courthouse wedding. "They were excited about this day and madly in love."

On May 16, a day after the ceremony, Kourtney and Travis confirmed their marriage on Instagram, sharing photos of their wedding day with the caption, "Till death do us part."

A month earlier, the couple raised eyebrows after seemingly getting married in Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. However, Kourtney later revealed they didn't obtain a marriage license, joking on Instagram, "Practice makes perfect."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

2

All the Celeb Guests at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Wedding

3

Becca Tilley Thanks Fans for Supporting her Romance with Hayley Kiyoko

Kourtney and Travis first started dating in late 2020 after being friends and neighbors for years.

"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," a source told E! News in March 2021. "He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

Instagram

In October 2021, exactly a year after they first started spending time together romantically, Travis got down one knee and proposed to Kourtney on the beach at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.

As Kourtney put it at the time, she's ready for "forever" with Travis.

See photos from Kravis' wedding weekend:

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

NINO/GC Images
We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Participants
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe appears at the ceremony.

Instagram / Alabama Barker
The Bride and Groom

Alabama Barker shared this video of her dad and stepmom at the altar.

Instagram
Just Married (Again!)

Alabama Barker leaks the first photo of Kourtney in her wedding dress.

Instagram / Atiana De La Hoya
The Bride and Groom Leave the Altar

Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared this pic.

Instagram
Alabama Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney takes a selfie with her stepdaughter.

Instagram
Alabama Barker, Penelope Disick, Atiana De La Hoya and Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian-Barker girls take a selfie.

Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is spotted on a balcony before the wedding ceremony.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Looking Out

"Here comes the …" she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Something Blue

Kourtney Kardashian poses before her pre-wedding lunch.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner

The model appears in Portofino.

NINO/GC Images
Mark Hoppus

Travis Barker's Blink-182 bandmate is spotted among the guests.

NINO/GC Images
Stefano Gabbana

The designer gives a wave.

MEGA
Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli

The singer and his son greet Domenico Dolce.

Shutterstock
Travis Barker

The groom basks in the sun.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Did Someone Say...Flowers?

Flower and lemon arrangements are seen on a cart.

NINO/GC Images
Going Barefoot

Kim Kardashian gets comfy.

Shutterstock
Devin Booker Rides a Jet Ski

Fun!

photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

