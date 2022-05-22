Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Wedding Ceremony

Third time's a charm: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married—again!
After a Las Vegas ceremony in April and an intimate courthouse wedding in Southern California on May 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in a lavish outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy on May 22, E! News has learned.
During the European nuptials, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, said "I do" on a red carpeted altar at the 16th-century Castello Brown in front of friends and family, including her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. (Kourtney co-parents her trio with ex Scott Disick while Travis shares his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Neither of the exes attended the wedding.)
Atiana and Alabama served as bridesmaids, while Penelope was the flower girl. Reign serve as ring bearer.
Kourtney's siblings—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance. Mom Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle.
Days before flying to Italy, Kourtney and Travis legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and his dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses.
"Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis," a source told E! News after the couple's courthouse wedding. "They were excited about this day and madly in love."
On May 16, a day after the ceremony, Kourtney and Travis confirmed their marriage on Instagram, sharing photos of their wedding day with the caption, "Till death do us part."
A month earlier, the couple raised eyebrows after seemingly getting married in Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. However, Kourtney later revealed they didn't obtain a marriage license, joking on Instagram, "Practice makes perfect."
Kourtney and Travis first started dating in late 2020 after being friends and neighbors for years.
"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," a source told E! News in March 2021. "He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."
In October 2021, exactly a year after they first started spending time together romantically, Travis got down one knee and proposed to Kourtney on the beach at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.
As Kourtney put it at the time, she's ready for "forever" with Travis.
