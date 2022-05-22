Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy: "Pure Bliss"

It's almost time for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to say "I do," this time in Italy, and they could not be happier.
The two are set to exchange vows for the third time in the village Portofino on May 22 in front of family and friends, who have been celebrating with them all weekend on the Italian Riviera.
"Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy," a source close to the Kardashians star told E! News. "It has been pure bliss. She hasn't worried about one thing. Italy is her happy place and it was always her Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together."
The source continued, "Kourtney is happy that everyone knows this is her wedding weekend and she is ready to celebrate. She hasn't worried about one detail and has been very relaxed. Kourtney has made sure all of the kids feel included the last couple of days and has been spending a lot of time with all of the kids together, including Travis'. It's been a lot of family bonding."
Spotted with Kravis in Italy this weekend, having lavish meals and boating on a yacht: Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16.
"Travis has been very attentive to Kourtney and you can tell he's making sure she is happy and having the best time," the source told E! News. "You can feel the love between them and they look so happy together."
Others spotted with Kravis include Kim Kardashian—seen with daughter North West, 8, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster, 4, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker, Khloe Kardashian and Travis' Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye Hoppus.
The family has been showcasing stylish Dolce & Gabbana outfits all weekend. On May 21, Kourtney wore a black mini dress with an emblem of the Virgin Mary, paired with a short black veil with blue trimming. She posted photos of her look on Instagram, writing, "Here comes the …"
