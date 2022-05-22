Kaitlin Armstrong Wanted in Alleged Murder of Cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

Possible video evidence

Cash also also said Wilson's bicycle appeared to be stolen and police later found it about 68 feet south of the home, concealed in thick bamboo.

Police noted in the affidavit that a surveillance video showed a dark colored SUV bearing a bicycle rack stop near the home one minute after Wilson entered it. On May 12, a day after the alleged murder, U.S. Marshalls found a 2012 Jeep Cherokee bearing a bicycle rack at Strickland's address. He told police that he lives with Armstrong and that the SUV belongs to her.

Colin Strickland speaks out

"Moriah Wilson and I had a brief romantic relationship from late October-early November 2021 that spanned a week or so while Wilson was visiting Austin," Strickland, 35, told The Austin American-Statesman in a statement on May 20. "At the time, she and I had both recently ended relationships. She returned to her home in California and about a month later, Kaitlin Armstrong and I reconciled and resumed our relationship. After our brief relationship in October of 2021, [Wilson and I] were not in a romantic relationship, only a platonic and professional one."

Strickland added, "There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime." He also said he has "cooperated fully with investigators" and will "continue to do so until some form of justice is served."

Armstrong allegedly confronted Wilson about dating Strickland

According to the affidavit, Strickland told police he has dated Armstrong for approximately three years and that they briefly ended their relationship for one to two weeks in October 2021. He said that during their breakup, he met Wilson. "Strickland advised that while he and Wilson were dating, Armstrong called Wilson on the phone, telling Wilson she was the one who was dating Strickland," the affidavit added.

Police were alerted to Strickland because Cash told them that on the day of the alleged murder, Wilson texted her to say she planned to meet with him to go swimming. Strickland told the cops that he picked Wilson up from Cash's apartment on his motorcycle and that after they went swimming, they had dinner and he drove them back and dropped her off at the residence without entering himself, and then he left to go home.

Strickland lied to Armstrong about his whereabouts that day, telling her in a text that he went to drop flowers off for someone, and that his phone had died, the affidavit stated. He told police that Armstrong later arrived at their house, driving the 2012 Jeep Cherokee, alone.