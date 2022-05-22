Pete Davidson References Kanye West and Ariana Grande in Moving Final SNL Appearance

Watch : Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West

Pete Davidson took an emotional walk down memory lane during his final episode of Saturday Night Live.

A day after it was revealed that the comedian would not be returning to SNL next season, Pete joined castmates Colin Jost and Michael Che on Weekend Update on May 21 to reflect upon his 8-year journey on the show.

"Hello Colin, Che, and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye [West]," Pete opened the segment. (Pete and the Donda rapper have been engaged in an ongoing feud ever since the comedian began dating Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian last fall.)

When asked by Colin if he was really leaving the show, Pete confirmed the news with a Harry Potter joke, saying, "Yeah man, Lorne [Michaels] accidentally gifted me a sock so I'm free."

However, the King of Staten Island star also took a moment to thank the SNL creator, who he said "always gives the best advice." Including, according to Pete, about his 2018 engagement to Ariana Grande, which the pair called off after four months.