Natasha Lyonne Joined By Ex-Boyfriend Fred Armisen Onstage During Her SNL Monologue

Watch : Russian Doll Star Natasha Lyonne Talks Season 2

Friendly exes alert!

Natasha Lyonne hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 21 and during her monologue, she was joined onstage by none other than her ex-boyfriend, Fred Armisen. The Russian Doll actress noted that she and "Freddy" dated for seven years, joking, "We're the only couple with a sex tape nobody wanted to buy."

Fred and fellow SNL alum Maya Rudolph made a double cameo as the host noted her longtime connection to the NBC sketch series.

"The people here are my real-life chosen family," she said. "I've been coming here since I was a teenager. I co-created Russian Doll with Amy Poehler. And I have great friends from the show."

Fred and Maya then did a few impressions of Natasha, emphasizing her signature raspy voice, inflection and native New York accent.

Natasha had confirmed her breakup from the Portlandia star in a Hollywood Reporter interview published in April.