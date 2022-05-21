What Scott Disick Did During Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Tough" Conversations With Scott Disick

The lord remains stateside.

Scott Disick was spotted back in California as his his Kourtney Kardashian prepares to wed Travis Barker for the third time this weekend in Italy.

On May 20, the 38-year-old joined Rod Stewart, his son Sean Stewart and daughter Kimberly Stewart for dinner at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood. The group was seen laughing and chit-chatting outside the Italian restaurant and at one point, Scott was seen patting the "Forever Young" singer's back.

According to photographers, the group left LAVO around 11 p,m., and Scott and Kimberly, 42, walked off together into his Sprinter van.

Back in 2015, the two sparked hook up rumors when they were spotted out several times together following Scott's split with Kourtney that summer. However, Kimberly's mom shut down the gossip, insisting that the Flip It Like Disick star was simply among her kids' "oldest friends."

"They introduced Scott to Kourtney," Alana Stewart told People that September. "I was there when it happened, so I can tell you they're all great pals."

She added, "Scott and Kimberly and Sean are great friends and they have been for many years and Kimberly and Sean love Kourtney."