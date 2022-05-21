Mark Hoppus Is "Grateful" to Be in Italy for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding After Chemo

Mark Hoppus is reflecting on all the big things that can change in a single year.
On May 21, Blink-182 musician shared a photo of a foggy day out at sea on his Instagram Story and marveled at the difference time can make.
"A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here," he wrote. "Grateful."
Mark and his wife, Skye Hoppus, are currently celebrating his bandmate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's upcoming wedding this weekend. Fellow wedding guests, including Kardashian family friend Simon Huck, have shared Instagram Story photos of the couple in Italy.
Last September, Mark revealed that he was officially "cancer free." The good news came just three months after his initial announcement that he had been privately battling the disease in June.
"Thank you God and universe and family and friends and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," he wrote at the time. "Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."
Last June, the "Feeling This" singer shared that he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment "for the past three months" in a Twitter statement.
"I have cancer," he wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."
During a Twitch livestream in July 2021, Mark shared that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. "My cancer's not bone-related, it's blood-related," he said in a clip that was shared by the YouTube account Blink-182 Chile. "My blood's trying to kill me."
He expanded further upon the mental and physical toll his illness took on him in a December 2021 interview with GQ.
"I had a really dark time after finding out," he shared. "I went through this whole period of like, not why me, but of course me. Why wouldn't it be me? We've had so much good luck and good fortune, and things have kind of fallen into place for me specifically for so long, that of course I was due. I was due for something tragic."
He described chemotherapy as "like being on the worst international, overnight flight where you can't sleep or get comfortable," but noted that he was able to find solace speaking with his mom, who had previously beaten the same type of cancer.
"She's been my greatest resource this whole time," he told the outlet. "Nobody knows what it's like except somebody who's gone through chemotherapy."