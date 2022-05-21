Mark Hoppus Is "Grateful" to Be in Italy for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding After Chemo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italy Wedding: See the Prep!

Mark Hoppus is reflecting on all the big things that can change in a single year.

On May 21, Blink-182 musician shared a photo of a foggy day out at sea on his Instagram Story and marveled at the difference time can make.

"A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here," he wrote. "Grateful."

Mark and his wife, Skye Hoppus, are currently celebrating his bandmate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's upcoming wedding this weekend. Fellow wedding guests, including Kardashian family friend Simon Huck, have shared Instagram Story photos of the couple in Italy.

Last September, Mark revealed that he was officially "cancer free." The good news came just three months after his initial announcement that he had been privately battling the disease in June.

"Thank you God and universe and family and friends and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," he wrote at the time. "Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."