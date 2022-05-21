Becca Tilley Thanks Fans for Support After Confirming Romance With Hayley Kiyoko

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko & Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley CONFIRM Romance

Becca Tilley couldn't be happier to share her journey.

After finally confirming her four year relationship with Hayley Kiyoko, the Bachelor Nation alum expressed her joy and gratitude in a heartwarming post

"I have been crying on & and off all day," she began a heartwarming message on her Instagram Story on May 20. "I don't know that I can properly form adequate words to express how much the love and support means, but I just want to say thank you."

She continued, "And to everyone who has known about us for the last 4 years and gave us the time and space to do it in our own time—the magnitude of that alone is not lost on me. I am so grateful."

The Scrubbing In podcast host, 33, also gave a sweet shoutout to her partner, thank her for giving her the courage to be her authentic self.

"Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I'm so glad I don't have to avoid pronouns on the podcast now," Tilley wrote. "I love you."