Becca Tilley Thanks Fans for Support After Confirming Romance With Hayley Kiyoko

Becca Tilley couldn't be happier to share her journey.
After finally confirming her four year relationship with Hayley Kiyoko, the Bachelor Nation alum expressed her joy and gratitude in a heartwarming post
"I have been crying on & and off all day," she began a heartwarming message on her Instagram Story on May 20. "I don't know that I can properly form adequate words to express how much the love and support means, but I just want to say thank you."
She continued, "And to everyone who has known about us for the last 4 years and gave us the time and space to do it in our own time—the magnitude of that alone is not lost on me. I am so grateful."
The Scrubbing In podcast host, 33, also gave a sweet shoutout to her partner, thank her for giving her the courage to be her authentic self.
"Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I'm so glad I don't have to avoid pronouns on the podcast now," Tilley wrote. "I love you."
Earlier that day, Hayley, 31, dropped her "For the Girls" music video featuring a cameo from the former reality star. In the clip, she plays the part of a Bachelorette-esque lead character and at the end, Becca receives her final rose and the two share a sweet kiss.
Following the video's release, Becca confirmed their real-life romance on her Instagram.
"Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch," she wrote along with a montage of the couple's adorable moments together. "Time flies when you're livinge laughinge and lovinge! I love you."
The Jem and the Holograms star replied, "The best four years ever. I love you Becca."
Becca—who competed for the affections Chris Soules and Ben Higgins on the 19th and 20th seasons of The Bachelor—previously dated fellow Bachelor Nation star Robert Graham for several months in late 2016 and early 2017.
Nearly two years after their breakup, Becca confirmed she was in relationship, but remained tight lipped on the details.
"I just think that my relationship that I'm in is just, I like that it's private and it's my own," she told Us Weekly in September 2019. "I had a public relationship before and it just felt like I had a lot of people involved, which I know that's why they sort of watched me in the first place. I'm really happy and I hope to eventually start opening up about it more, but I'm happy with it being private right now."
She added, "I just feel if the moment comes where I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm just going to say something,' then I will."