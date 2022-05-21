The Sweet Way Gwyneth Paltrow Shared Support For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

In an Instagram Q&A, Gwyneth Paltrow called Kourtney Kardashian a "good person" and shut down the idea that the Kardashians star copied her wellness brand. Read her thoughts on Kravis below!

May 21, 2022
Gwyneth PaltrowTravis BarkerKourtney Kardashian
Gwyneth Paltrow will forever have nothing but love for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.   

During an Instagram Q&A on May 20, the Goop founder, 49, dismissed a fan's question about Kourtney and instead showed her support for the Kardashians star and her partner, who are getting married this weekend, and their relationship, writing, "#KravisForever."

While joyfully answering questions from fans about fashion, family, and food, Gwyneth stopped to answer one that asked if she was at all "upset" that Kourtney had "copied" her by developing her own wellness brand, Poosh. And, from her response, it's safe to say that Gwyneth was not amused with the idea of bringing another successful businesswoman down. 

"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy b-------t," she wrote. "There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams." 

However, Gwyneth also admitted that she could see where this competitiveness comes into play.

"I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from," she explained. "Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us." 

Plus, she added, "@KourtneyKardash is a really good person." 

Elsewhere in her Q&A, Gwyneth revealed the hardest lesson she's had to learn throughout her business career. "To have the hard conversations more frequently," she said. "Still with kindness, but don't pussyfoot around." 

She also shared how it feels to have an 18-year-old after her and ex-husband Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, celebrated her milestone birthday last week.   

"It feels OLD and also awesome," Gwyneth joked. "I'm really proud of who she is."

