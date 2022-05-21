Michael Fassbender and Alicia Viklander Return to the Red Carpet After 2 Years

Back in the spotlight!
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander made a rare red carpet appearance during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 20.
The longtime couple hit up the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner where the actress—and ambassador for the French fashion house—wore a black asymmetrical pleated top teamed with short shorts, black strappy sandals and structured handbag. Michael, 45, arrived wearing a sleek navy suit and crisp white shirt sans tie.
The last time that the couple walked the red carpet together was in March 2020 at the premiere of Calm With Horses, which Michael executive produced, at Dublin International Film Festival.
Alicia, 33, and Michael met and fell in love in 2014 on the set of the heartbreaking film The Light Between Oceans. Without previously announcing their engagement publicly, the ultra-private couple exchanged vows in Ibiza in October 2017.
"It's not about being secretive," Alicia told Vogue a few weeks after the wedding. "It's just about choosing the few things that you keep private."
Michael previously brushed off the pair's elusive reputation, saying he knew how to avoid being asked about his romantic life.
"It's not really difficult," the X-Men star said on Good Morning Britain in 2016. "I just answer what I choose to answer and don't answer other things."
The couple also never publicly announced Alicia's pregnancy, even after she was photographed holding an infant during a trip to Ibiza in August 2021. The following month, the Tomb Raider star finally confirmed the couple had welcomed their first child.
"I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," the Oscar winner told People of motherhood in September 2021. "That's pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."
While the couple prefers to remain low-key, Alicia hasn't ruled out about the idea of reuniting with her husband on the big screen sometime in the future.
"I would love to work with him one day, but we're very much individuals, which I love and I think is good in any relationship," she told Elle in 2020. "We both take on parts because it's a film that is right for us, so it would have to be the same if we were ever to work together again."