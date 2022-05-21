Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wear Coordinating Outfits at Pre-Wedding Lunch

See photos of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their family and friends at their pre-wedding festivities in Italy.

It's the sweet life for Kravis and co. as they get close to tying the knot—again.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who last week wed in a legally binding ceremony in California, are preparing for their third and most lavish wedding in Italy and have been spending time with family and friends this weekend ahead of the nuptials. On May 21, they had lunch on board Dolce & Gabbana's luxury yacht in Portofino and sailed around the Italian Riviera.

Kourtney and Travis matched in coordinating outfits that fit the historic location—she wore a black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress bearing an image of who appeared to be the Virgin Mary, paired with a short black veil with blue lace trim, black gloves and matching strappy sandals. Her husband wore a full-length black robe, sunglasses, black shoes and a chainlink necklace.

Also spotted with Kravis in Italy this weekend: Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, plus Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker and Khloe Kardashian.

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners Enjoy Family Dinner in Italy Before Kourtney's Wedding

The reality star wore a brown strapless cut-out Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a tie-front and tan thigh-high suede boots. Khloe posted on Instagram pics of herself on the yacht, writing, "La Dolce Vita."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The two appear at a pre-wedding lunch.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Pre-Wedding Lunch

The group enjoys a morning boat ride and lunch.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

Kim boards a yacht.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
All Smiles
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner

The star appears on the yacht.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner

The model appears on the yacht.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner

The momager boards a yacht.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Rockin' Those Boots
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
All Aboard

Khloe Kardashian appears on a yacht.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe & Stormi

Khloe Kardashian appears with her niece Stormi Webster on a yacht.

MEGA
Pre-Wedding Gathering

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian appear together with friends.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Pre-Wedding Boat Ride
MEGA
Warm Embrace
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner Steps Out on Friday Evening
MEGA
Khloe Stuns in Leopard Ahead of Dinner
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Make Rare Appearance
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands With North West and Reign Disick
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Yum, Wifey

Travis licks Kourtney like a lollipop at their pre-wedding dinner.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney and Travis Keep Close
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Cheers!
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Sharing a Laugh
ENRICO DI VIRGILIO / BACKGRID
Kim Flashes a Peace Sign
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall and Devin Hold Hands
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Heads to Friday Night Dinner
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Mingles With Guests Before the Meal
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Place Settings for the Family Meal
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Friday Dinner Menu
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Mom Kris Jenner Makes Her Entrance
photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

