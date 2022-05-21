Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wear Coordinating Outfits at Pre-Wedding Lunch

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

It's the sweet life for Kravis and co. as they get close to tying the knot—again.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who last week wed in a legally binding ceremony in California, are preparing for their third and most lavish wedding in Italy and have been spending time with family and friends this weekend ahead of the nuptials. On May 21, they had lunch on board Dolce & Gabbana's luxury yacht in Portofino and sailed around the Italian Riviera.

Kourtney and Travis matched in coordinating outfits that fit the historic location—she wore a black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress bearing an image of who appeared to be the Virgin Mary, paired with a short black veil with blue lace trim, black gloves and matching strappy sandals. Her husband wore a full-length black robe, sunglasses, black shoes and a chainlink necklace.

Also spotted with Kravis in Italy this weekend: Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, plus Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker and Khloe Kardashian.