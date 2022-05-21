Find Out Which Stranger Things Kid Winona Ryder Called "the Next Meryl Streep"

Watch : Stranger Things: Winona Ryder REACTS to Millie's New Look

Winona Ryder has real love—and respect—for her Stranger Things co-stars.

Ahead of the show's season four premiere on May 27, the two-time Academy Award nominee reflected back on the legacy of the show, while heaping some major praise on its younger cast members.

"I continue to be blown away by these kids," Winona told E! News. "I was their age when the show takes place. These kids are just magic."

She can hardly even call them kids anymore. Millie Bobby Brown, who was just 12 when she was cast on Stranger Things, is now 18 years old.

Seeing Millie in her season four wig has made some people do a double-take because she bears a striking to resemblance to a younger Winona. "It was wild seeing her like that," Winona said. "When I was that age, I had dyed-black [hair], goth going on. But there is definitely a resemblance."

Winona, who has worked with just about every accomplished actress in the industry, saved perhaps her highest accolades for 20-year-old Sadie Sink, who plays Max.

"Sadie is like Liv Ullmann," Winona gushed. "She's going to be like Meryl Streep." No pressure, Sadie!