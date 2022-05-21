Amazon Vacation Shop: Chic Accessories for a Tropical Vacation

You'll love these affordable accessories from Amazon for your next tropical vacation or for pretending like you're on vacation this summer.

By Carly Shihadeh May 21, 2022 10:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Tropical Vacation Accessories, Shop Girl SummerE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We need a vacation. If you can relate, you have a tropical vacation planned for this summer (we're jealous), or you just want to pretend like you're on vacation, you've come to the right place. We have all the chic hats, bagsbeach cover-ups, and sunglasses you need for warm, tropical weather. Sometimes, one of the most exciting parts about a trip is planning out your vacation looks. 

We're picturing you looking effortlessly chic while you sip on a cocktail by the beach or pool. The best part? All of these accessories can be found on Amazon at super affordable prices, so you'll have funds leftover to add to the vacation budget!

Scroll below for 18 accessories to complete your chic tropical vacation looks this summer, and some more practical items that will make your trip more enjoyable.

read
Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Deals from Coach Outlet, Wayfair, Sephora, Kate Spade, J.Crew & More

Straw Beach Bags For Women Summer Clutch Rattan Woven Wicker Purse Crochet Tote

The bow on this bag adds a chic, unique touch to this beachy style. It looks so expensive, but it's under $30. 

$27
Amazon

Layered Choker Necklaces for Women, 14K Gold Plated Dainty Layering Paperclip Chain Necklace

Everyone needs a good gold jewelry collection for summer. Get this customizable piece for you or a friend for just $13. 

$15
$13
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Says Family Needs Have “Taken a Toll” on Her

3

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

HARHAY Women's Summer Swimsuit Bikini Beach Swimwear Cover up

This crochet cover-up is so trendy and comes in 12 colors. 

$21
Amazon

Women's Folable Floppy Hat,Wide Brim Sun Protection Straw Hat, Summer UV Protection Beach Cap

We love a chic floppy hat for summer vacation looks. 

$18
Amazon

BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Retro Driving Glasses 90’s Vintage Fashion Narrow Square Frame UV400 Protection

These '90s sunglasses come in 33 different colors. They're so cute, we're purchasing multiple colors!

$21
$15
Amazon

Boshiho Retro Straw Woven Handbag Womens Small Cross Body Bag Shoulder Messenger Satchel

How cute is this bag? We think you'll wear it on your vacation and beyond. 

$32
Amazon

Ekouaer 2 Pieces Women Beach Sarongs Sheer Cover Ups Chiffon Bikini Wrap Skirt for Swimwear S-XXL

This sarong comes in sizes S to XXL and 12 colors, so you can find the most flattering fit to match your bikini. 

$11
Amazon

Comhats Womens Floppy Summer Sun Beach Straw Hat UPF50 Foldable Wide Brim 55-60cm

This chic hat is giving Meredith Blake vibes in the best way. 

$19
Amazon

Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder Leather Straps Natural Chic Hand NATURAL NEO

These bags have been trending for the last couple of summers, and this trend is here to stay. 

$32
Amazon

Eicolorte Beach Sarong Pareo Womens Semi-Sheer Swimwear Cover Ups Short Skirt with Tassels

This is the perfect wrap to complete your beach look, and it comes in 43 colors.

$15
Amazon

SOJOS Small Square Polarized Sunglasses for Men and Women Polygon Mirrored Lens SJ1072

These it-girl sunglasses come in 11 colors.

$25
$16
Amazon

CUPSHE Women's Cream White Hollow Out Sleeveless V Neck Cover Up

We love this crochet dress that will take you from the beach to dinner on your tropical vacation. 

$35
Amazon

Travelon Floating Waterproof Smart Phone/Digital Camera Pouch, Blue

We love a chic accessory, but we also love a practical accessory.

$15
$12
Amazon

SOJOS Retro 90s Nude Rectangle Sunglasses For Women Trendy Chunky Glasses Pebble SJ2160

These sunglasses are only $13 and come in 11 colors. Immediately yes. 

$13
Amazon

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops | Gold Hoop Earrings for Women

A classic pair of gold hoops will be the perfect addition to your vacation looks. 

$14
Amazon

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin, Oil-free, Dermatologist-Recommended Mineral-Based Zinc Oxide Formula

You know what's the best accessory on vacation? A tan, but not a burn. 

$38
Amazon

Ayliss Handmade Straw Bag Travel Beach Fishing Net Handbag Shopping Woven Shoulder Bag for Women

This cute bag comes in six colors. 

$25
Amazon

JBL Clip 3, Dusty Pink - Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Up to 10 Hours of Play

This waterproof speaker is perfect to clip onto your beach bag, and it's on sale now!

$50
$40
Amazon

Up next: Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Shares Affordable Summer Outfits 

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

3

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

4

Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker

5

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Says Family Needs Have “Taken a Toll” on Her

Latest News

Amazon Vacation Shop: Chic Accessories for a Tropical Vacation

Update!

Ulta Sale: $8 Deals from It's a 10, Bio Ionic, Madison Reed & More

What Tristan Thompson Was Doing While Khloe Kardashian Dined in Italy

Exclusive

Winona Ryder Calls Stranger Things Kid "the Next Meryl Streep"

Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Sasha Marries Harry McNally

Gabby and Rachel Go Husband Shopping in Bachelorette Trailer

Ashley Graham Details “Severe” Hemorrhage While Giving Birth to Twins