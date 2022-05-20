See the Kardashian-Jenners Step Out for Fashionable Dinner in Italy Before Kourtney's Wedding

Want to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy? E! News has got you covered. See photos of the couple out with their families for a pre-nuptials dinner in Portofino.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding kountdown is on!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan descended upon the streets of Portofino on May 20 for a intimate Italian dinner to celebrate the Poosh founder's upcoming nuptials to Travis Barker. Kourtney's sisters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner—as well as mom Kris Jenner were dressed to impress as they made their way to a local restaurant for the special occasion.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, (who she shares with ex Scott Disick) were seen arriving with members of her blended family, including her rocker husband's son Landon Barker, 18, and daughter Alabama Barker, 16.

During their night out, the bride wore a semi-sheer crimson dress with a furry stole and strappy crimson heels to twin with Penelope, who was in a red frock with puffed sleeves.

The couple, who got engaged last October, legally wed on May 15 in a small Santa Barbara, Calif., courtroom ceremony witnessed by bride's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and the groom's dad Randy Barker. Kourtney and Travis then jetted off to Italy to prepare for a larger wedding that's expected to also include other family members and close friends.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Legally Married

Ahead of their nuptials this weekend, a source close to Kourtney told E! News that the reality star is "madly in love" with the Blink-182 drummer.

The insider shared, "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis."

Keep scrolling to see the couple and their families at their pre-wedding dinner.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The bride and groom stepped out for a family meal before their romantic wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The supermodel holds hands with her NBA star boyfriend as they arrive for Kourtney Kardashian's pre-wedding dinner.

North West, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick and Mason Disick

Amongst the guests celebrating the Poosh founder's marriage to Travis Barker included her children Reign, Penelope and Mason—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North.

Kylie Jenner

For the family affair, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in an LBD paired with black-and-white knee-high boots and handbag.

Kim Kardashian

Meanwhile, the SKIMS mogul dared to bare in a grey crop top and matching bottoms.

Khloe Kardashian

The Good American designer channeled her wild side in a leopard print dress that featured a corset bodice.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The couple coordinated in head-to-toe black.

Kim Kardashian

Kim flashed a peace sign as she entered the restaurant.

Kris Jenner and Guilherme Siqueira

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager was all-smiles with the retired soccer player as they headed to dinner.

