Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker During Kourtney’s Wedding Weekend

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker brought their romance to Portofino, Italy. See the couple step out to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s upcoming wedding.

Kendall Jenner has brought her amore to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding.

The 818 Tequila founder and NBA star Devin Booker—who began dating in 2020—stepped out to celebrate Kourtney and Travis' impending big day at a dinner held at Ristorante Puny in Portofino, Italy, on May 20, per photos obtained by E! News.

In the romantic snap, Kendall and Devin were seen walking hand-in-hand in stylish black outfits. Kendall sported a see-through skirt paired with a satin corset and open-toed heels. She topped off the gothic glam ensemble with a choker necklace that featured a red cross pendant. Devin kept it crisp in a black shirt and pants paired with a bomber jacket and a diamond chain necklace.

Now it's not new to see Devin and Kendall exuding incredible fashion sense, but it is rare to see the Phoenix Suns player at an outing with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The dynamic duo were joined by other friends and family (who also served incredible style) while out and about in Portofino. Kris Jenner was seen at the event rocking a black mid-length dress with statement earrings. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian dropped jaws in a cheetah-print gown and chic black sunglasses.

The Friday night meal—which seemingly served as an official kick-off to the wedding weekend—featured a custom menu and an abundance of family and friends to ring in the special moment.

Scroll on to see who was in attendance at Kourtney and Travis' unforgettable gathering.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The bride and groom stepped out for a family meal before their romantic wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The supermodel holds hands with her NBA star boyfriend as they arrive for Kourtney Kardashian's pre-wedding dinner.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
North West, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick and Mason Disick

Amongst the guests celebrating the Poosh founder's marriage to Travis Barker included her children Reign, Penelope and Mason—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner

For the family affair, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in an LBD paired with black-and-white knee-high boots and handbag.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

Meanwhile, the SKIMS mogul dared to bare in a grey crop top and matching bottoms.

MEGA
Khloe Kardashian

The Good American designer channeled her wild side in a leopard print dress that featured a corset bodice.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The couple coordinated in head-to-toe black.

ENRICO DI VIRGILIO / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

Kim flashed a peace sign as she entered the restaurant.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner and Guilherme Siqueira

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager was all-smiles with the retired soccer player as they headed to dinner.

