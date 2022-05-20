Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker During Kourtney’s Wedding Weekend

Watch : Kendall Jenner Reveals Lock Screen Pic of BF Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has brought her amore to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding.

The 818 Tequila founder and NBA star Devin Booker—who began dating in 2020—stepped out to celebrate Kourtney and Travis' impending big day at a dinner held at Ristorante Puny in Portofino, Italy, on May 20, per photos obtained by E! News.

In the romantic snap, Kendall and Devin were seen walking hand-in-hand in stylish black outfits. Kendall sported a see-through skirt paired with a satin corset and open-toed heels. She topped off the gothic glam ensemble with a choker necklace that featured a red cross pendant. Devin kept it crisp in a black shirt and pants paired with a bomber jacket and a diamond chain necklace.

Now it's not new to see Devin and Kendall exuding incredible fashion sense, but it is rare to see the Phoenix Suns player at an outing with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The dynamic duo were joined by other friends and family (who also served incredible style) while out and about in Portofino. Kris Jenner was seen at the event rocking a black mid-length dress with statement earrings. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian dropped jaws in a cheetah-print gown and chic black sunglasses.