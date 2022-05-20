How HBO Max's The Staircase Adds a Meta Twist to a Well-Known True Crime Story

Watch : HBO's The Staircase Showrunners Talk Bringing True Crime to Life

The Staircase documentary seemed like the definitive source for all information on the Michael Peterson trial. After all, the documentarians were there in the room, speaking to prosecutors, defense attorneys and the real-life people whose lives were irrevocably changed by the death of Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette).

But HBO Max's adaptation of the docuseries is likely to plant new questions in viewers' minds.

This is, by the way, totally intentional. Showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn want you to question what you thought you knew. Maggie explained to E! News that the whole series questions the "idea that anything can be fully accurate or there could be a single truth."

That being said, the adaptation is full of scenes that actually took place in the documentary, down to the outfits people wore. Maggie said they set out to include these aspects that are "grounded in accuracy" to give the series a "sense of familiarity."